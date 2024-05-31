Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Young Return Man Amidst Injury During OTAs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluded the second of their three weeks of voluntary OTA practices on Thursday and now will have a bit more of an open roster. The organization made a roster move on Thursday waiving young punt returner/wide receiver Deven Thompkins amid an injury designation following practice.
Our team at BucsGameday was on site for Wednesday's OTA practice and everything appeared fine with Thompkins, so something must have occurred during Thursday's practice, although we have yet to have an official announcement on what it might be.
Thompkins was initially signed by the Bucs as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State in 2022. His largest role with the team over the past two seasons was as a return man, where he averaged 9.5 yards on 31 punt returns and 21.1 yards on 28 kickoff returns. He was as solid as they get in the return game, but never made very many splash plays. As a wide receiver, Thompkins was buried at times on the depth chart unless an injury occurred. Over two seasons, he caught 22 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown.
The Buccaneers' wide receiver depth isn't all that deep, but with the emergence of Trey Palmer last season, the unknown with Rakim Jarrett and the addition of Jalen McMillan in this past April's draft, it makes sense why the Bucs would go ahead with this move especially if the injury suffered by Thompkins is severe.
Should Thompkins clear waivers, the Buccaneers could put him on their Injured Reserve list due to his injury designation.
