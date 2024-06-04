Bleacher Report Grades Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady Signing in 2020
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the biggest free agent signing in franchise history in 2020 (and perhaps the biggest free agent signing ever in NFL history) after luring the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, to beautiful, sunny Florida.
READ MORE: What the Buccaneers' Cap Space Looks Like Post-June 1
At first, there were questions regarding if the move would work out for both Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but all those concerns were put to rest in Brady's first season with the team after having an up-and-down regular season only to lead the Bucs to their second ever Lombardi Trophy.
When re-grading the top free agent signings over the past decade, Bleacher Report gave the Bucs the highest grade possible for their accomplishment of landing Brady in 2020. Here's a little bit of what they said about Brady's tenure in Tampa Bay.
"To a certain degree, Tom Brady signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cemented his legacy as the G.O.A.T... the ultimate competitor, the then-43-year-old quarterback headed to Tampa Bay during the 2020 offseason after inking a two-year, fully guaranteed $50 million contract in free agency. The move immediately paid off for the Bucs, as it lured tight end Rob Gronkowski out of retirement and led to several other players wanting to play for the team, resulting in the organization's second Lombardi Trophy. Brady ended up playing two more years in Tampa, throwing for over 14,500 yards and 108 touchdown passes during the regular season and making the playoffs every season he was with the Bucs.
Grade: A+"
READ MORE: Pro Football Focus Names Buccaneers Safety Best in NFL Ahead of 2024
The whole goal with bringing Brady to Tampa Bay was to win a Super Bowl, if not multiple. Brady was able to accomplish that right off the bat and was close once again during his second season before being heartbroken by the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs. Brady then retired and unretired before his last season in the NFL. He made the playoffs each year during his time with the Bucs and helped bring the franchise into a new culture era that has blossomed ever since.
The signing was detrimental for Brady's former team, the New England Patriots, but it thrust the Buccaneers back into relevance: something that hadn't been seen in the Tampa Bay area for quite some time.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.