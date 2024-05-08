New NFL Schedule Release Date Revealed
ARIZONA -- There were rumors, reports and whispers of the full 2024 NFL schedule being released at some point this week.
As it turns out, that won't be the case.
From Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer on Twitter/X:
"NEWS: The full schedule is currently slated to be released at 8pm ET on May 15, per memo to teams this afternoon from exec Hans Schroeder. Teams had been expecting this week, Thursday. Reason for delay not mentioned in memo."
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed the report on his end:
Much like everything else, the league's ability to make money and turn any event into a show led many to believe the schedule hasn't actually been finalized just yet - as we would have been teased with a schedule release show by the league, and also by their 32 official team social media accounts.
"How about next week? That’s currently looking more likely. Especially since next week is a big week for the TV industry, with the 'upfront' presentations in New York," wrote Mike Florio of NBC's Pro Football Talk.
"Given that the league now authorizes each of the networks to announce a game or two in the days preceding the full release, it makes sense for the networks to generate maximum buzz by sharing a taste of the schedule on the day they unveil their full fall lineups."
The NFL is reportedly having a tough time trying to balance games on Christmas Day - which falls on a Wednesday this year. Previous league authorities suggested the NFL wouldn't have holiday games played on a Wednesday, though that now appears to be the case.
Mark your calendars for May 15.