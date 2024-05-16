Quick Takeaways on Cardinals' 2024 Schedule
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals (along with the rest of the league) unveiled their full 2024 schedule last night, and now everybody under the sun can start dissecting the slate of games until actual football is here.
After taking some time to digest it, here's our overall thoughts on the schedule:
Another Away Opener
The Cardinals open their slate of games on the road against the Buffalo Bills, which marks the fourth time in the last five seasons the Cardinals will start away from State Farm Stadium.
On the flipside, this will be the third time in four seasons Arizona concludes their regular season at home when they host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18.
Major W for Weather
The Cardinals had a few away games that could have been terrible in terms of weather.
Buffalo, Green Bay, and Miami the main culprits.
Arizona will avoid any winter wonderlands in Buffalo (Week 1) and Green Bay (Week 6) while that Miami heat (Week 8, also no punt intended) won't quite reach them, either.
With Carolina and Los Angeles on deck in late December, their last true "cold weather" test could come vs Seattle in Week 12 (late November), but even that might be a stretch.
Great timing for Arizona in terms of the forecast.
Rookie Cookies
The Cardinals will have the privilege of facing the top three picks in the 2024 NFL Draft this upcoming season - all of which at home.
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears stroll into town in Week 9. Arizona also hosts Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in Week 4 while Drake Maye and the New England Patriots are here in Week 15. Arizona's also on the road against J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13.
Life should be pretty sweet for Nick Rallis against those rookie quarterbacks.
Primetime is Back
Last year, the Cardinals were featured in a whopping zero primetime games.
Even though it's just once for 2024 - they're back under the bright lights.
Arizona plays host to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 on Monday Night Football, and if they play their cards right (again, no pun intended), Arizona could be flexed into another matchup late in the season.
Full schedule: