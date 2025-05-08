3 Surprise Start Candidates for Cardinals Offense
Even though we haven’t even begun training camp, it feels pretty easy to project the starting lineup for the Arizona Cardinals' offense in 2025.
And to be clear, that’s not a bad thing.
Arizona currently has a very good situation with their offense, even with some glaring holes. The team has its franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray (for better for worse) along with its starting left tackle, number one tight end, and top receiver.
Many other positions are solidified as well, but that doesn’t mean any of the guys projected to open the season as starters will hold down those roles for the entire season.
In fact, there could be a couple surprises if the Cardinals opt to throw a couple curveballs.
Before we even begin, I have one stipulation I would like to make very clear: The following players aren’t required to start in Week 1. Instead, I believe they could have multiple starts in 2025. I’m not making this list a cop out should someone earn a single start because that feels ridiculous; that’s not quite the victory lap I’d like to celebrate if any of this comes to fruition.
With that out of the way, here are three players who could find starting time at positions they’re not currently projected to win a starting role at:
Right Guard: Jonah Williams
Projected starter: Isaiah Adams
Williams has spent his career playing on either side of the line outside at tackle, so it’s an understandable surprise when I tell you he could play right guard. I do have a little bit of logic that could ease your mind with this decision.
Starting off with this, and take it for what it’s worth, there were a lot of pundits who believed a move inside was needed for Williams at the next level with a shorter stature. Obviously he’s spent his career outside with highs and lows, but has that time finally arrived?
If there was ever that time for the move, it would be now. Kelvin Beachum should be the favorite to hold down strong side this season and the Cardinals would prefer to get their money's worth from Williams and not leave him on the bench. If he’s healthy, they should entertain moving him inside to a spot that has no clear answer.
I don’t believe this is a move that should be made out the gate, as I believe Isaiah Adams deserves a fair shot in year two. But if that doesn’t work out, I could envision a scenario where Williams stays on the right side, but moves inside.
Slot receiver: Xavier Weaver
Projected starter: Zay Jones/Greg Dortch
Wide receiver was not addressed by Arizona this offseason despite a need for depth. The team is set for their boundary receivers with Marvin Harrison Jr and Michael Wilson, but a starter for the slot is up for grabs.
Jones should be the early favorite for the role despite not having contribute last season. He’s played at an above-average level throughout his career with multiple teams playing inside; his experience alone in the slot makes him an easy pick to start. Dortch also is a favorite in Arizona.
But I’m here to tell you not to sleep on Weaver. Despite going undrafted last year, the Colorado product was someone who stuck around with the roster anyways. There was plenty of production he showed off in his final season of college with the Buffs that I feel should have made him a late-round pick.
But it doesn’t matter how it happened, because he still ended up in the desert.
Weaver has another excellent chance to make the roster again this year given the lack of depth at the position, and with any luck, he can build off what was essentially a redshirt season as a rookie. Don’t be surprised to see Weaver on the field this year and be sure come back to this article if he finds his way into the starting lineup.
Running Back: Trey Benson
Projected starter: James Conner
This would be quite the shake up, but it isn’t as impossible as one may think… Although it is highly improbable.
Conner just signed a contract extension this offseason and is coming off consecutive 1,000-yard rushing campaigns. Despite his age, he still trucking along with no signs of hitting a wall.
But the Cardinals drafted Benson in the third round of last year‘s draft for a reason and that was to be the heir apparent to Conner. Benson showed lots of potential as a rookie with limited time and I anticipate it will be incredibly difficult to leave him off the field in year two. But can he play well enough to earn a starting gig?
I don’t see why not, but he would have to play exceedingly well. Given the Cardinals' anticipated commitment to running the ball next season, it makes sense for Benson to receive a heavy amount of carries. Should the Florida State product maximize his touches, we could see him inherit the RB1 role - or at least split it with Conner.