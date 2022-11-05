Things have not gone to plan for the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite possessing one of the more talented rosters in the NFC, the Cardinals currently find themselves at 3-5 on the season, for a few different reasons.

The absence of DeAndre Hopkins was difficult for Arizona's offense to navigate during his six game suspension. A mountain of injuries that has persisted through the year on top of a rough slate of games to open the regular season have all played a part in the Cardinals' poor start.

Yet plenty of the blame has fallen on head coach Kliff Kingsbury, and perhaps rightfully so.

It's part of the job, as you're heralded when winning and ridiculed when losing. Through eight games, Kingsbury has often found his name under heavy scrutiny for his inability to command his troops and orchestrate an offense that is only stopped by itself.

Kingsbury hears the noise.

"I think that comes with the profession. I think when you have a start like we have had offensively, it's gonna be out there," said Kingsbury on Arizona Sports' Wolf and Luke back in October.

"Quite frankly it should be. We should play better and we all know that, so week in and week out we all feel like we're kind of coaching for our job in this profession, and we gotta get better on offense."

That was nearly a month ago.

Now, the Cardinals find themselves deeper in the hole, and as we enter the second half of the season, each week weighs heavier on the scale.

Plenty of football is left to be played, but things aren't looking bright in Arizona, and Bleacher Report says that'll come with a cost, choosing Kingsbury to be fired before the end of the season in their recent bold predictions article.

Bleacher Report Predicts Kliff Kingsbury Will be Fired Before End of Season

"Matt Rhule was the first head coach to be shown the door in 2022. Kliff Kingsbury won't be far behind," said Alex Ballentine

"The Cardinals just signed him—and general manager Steve Keim—to a contract extension this offseason that goes through 2027. They were apparently looking at the team's overall record of 11-6 and the fact they made the playoffs instead of the 4-7 record they had over their final 11 games, including a 34-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

"Now, they find themselves in the midst of a 3-5 start that looks a lot like the end of last year's campaign.

"The team doesn't have a ton of options right to shake things up right now. They just signed Kyler Murray to a lucrative extension worth $230.5 million that goes through 2028.

"Given the faith in both Murray and Kingsbury, it's safe to assume the organization thought they were headed toward big things in 2022.

"Yet, the Cardinals are off to a bad start and it could get even worse. The Seahawks and Rams are up next and both have beaten the Cardinals once this season, then it's on to a Chargers team that is still dangerous with Justin Herbert at the helm.

"If the Cardinals only win one of those four going into their Week 13 bye week they would be 4-8 and 3-9 is on the table. Ownership can't stand idly by if that's the case."

Kingsbury's job security has been one of the most debated topics in the Arizona sports scene since the beginning of the season.

Will owner Michael Bidwill stay patient? It's always been assumed Kliff/Kyler are tied down together, but at what point is enough, enough?

Murray's now making top dollar, and the Cardinals expect big things out of their team with that. The one cog that hasn't exactly churned falls on Kingsbury.

Time will tell where Kingsbury ultimately stands, but now Arizona has to be in the business of winning, and that's simply not getting done.

