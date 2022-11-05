Cardinals Don't Mind Hard Knocks' Presence

The Arizona Cardinals are used to cameras and microphones everywhere, but when HBO's Hard Knocks announced they were would be doing their second in-season documentary on the team, new access would be granted like never before.

Typically reserved for training camp, Hard Knocks takes fans behind the scenes of practices, meetings and games while cultivating a storyline through the show.

The Cardinals, currently sitting at 3-5, are set to have their first episode of the show Nov. 9.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury says you can barely tell the crew is there:

“No. They do a great job of kind of laying in the shadows and you don’t notice it much—almost to a fault. You’ll say some things that maybe could get you canceled and have to kind of give them the ‘OK, that’s out’, but it doesn’t interrupt anything. They do a great job with it," he said this week.

“I hate watching myself do anything, so I won’t watch it, but I am excited for fans to see the type of people we have. I know they do some behind the scenes with families and origin stories and things like that. We have some great stories on our team.”

Kingsbury said he also likes the idea of bringing fans into the locker room and the facility through Hard Knocks:

“Yeah, I think it’s good. I think they understand just how serious it is and how intense it can be--the X’s and O’s. Week in and week out, there’s a lot that goes into this and for them to be able to see that perspective in how much players put into it, the coaches put into it and why those games are so built up each and every week—I think that’s important.”

Kyler Murray was a tad less elaborative but still enjoys it.

“Yeah. It didn’t bother me much. I enjoy it. It’s fun," said Murray on having the cameras there.

On if having the cameras around has affected him:

“I mean, they’ve been around so I don’t think anybody—you kind of ignore them unless you trying to say something crazy.”

On if the cameras have followed him around any:

“They haven’t got to follow me around yet outside the building. I had the mic on today actually.”

On if he plans on watching Hard Knocks:

“I don’t know. Maybe.”

Tight end Zach Ertz also opened up on the camera crew following them around at the facility:

