Cardinals Rule Three Players Out vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals have ruled three players out for Sunday's contest with the Seattle Seahawks:

Max Garcia (shoulder), Rodney Hudson (knee) and Christian Matthew (hamstring) were all officially ruled out for this week. Kingsbury previously said he didn't expect Hudson to return earlier on Monday.

None of the players ruled out practiced all week.

Five other Cardinals find themselves questionable heading into Week 9: Budda Baker (ankle), James Conner (ribs), Dennis Gardeck (ankle), D.J. Humphries (back) and Jonathan Ledbetter (ribs).

Kingsbury told reporters today Humphries and Conner would be game-time decisions while Gardeck's status "is not looking great" to play against Seattle.

Baker practiced on Friday for the first time this week; same with Humphries. Conner and Gardeck haven't missed a day while Ledbetter has not practiced at all.

The Cardinals just signed DT Trysten Hill off waivers this week, so we may see him get some early action depending on his grip of the playbook.

In better news, Byron Murphy upgraded himself to a full participant today, as did Cameron Thomas. Prater was limited all three days but should be good to go.

Arizona Cardinals Friday Injury Report

Marquise Goodwin and Darrell Taylor are both ruled out for the Seahawks, while Joey Blount and Penny Hart are listed as questionable.

All others on Seattle's injury report were full participants, which includes Jordyn Brooks, Noah Fant, Gabe Jackson, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

Inactives will officially be released 90 minutes prior to game time.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Three Storylines for Cardinals-Seahawks

James Conner, D.J. Humphries Will be Game-Time Decisions

Justin Pugh Nominated as Cardinals' Salute to Service Award Player

Report: Cardinals Shopped A.J. Green at Trade Deadline

Cardinals Thursday Injury Report Shows No Changes

DeAndre Hopkins is Arizona's Highest Graded Player via PFF

What Arizona's New Additions Bring to Cardinals

Cardinals Offered Slim Chances to Make Playoffs

Fantasy: Start Kyler Murray, Zach Ertz in Week 9