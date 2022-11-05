Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown was on quite the tear before injuring his foot in what ended up being a non-surgical fracture.

In the absence of DeAndre Hopkins, Brown stepped up as Arizona's WR1 by amassing 43 receptions for 485 yards and three touchdowns the week before Hopkins returned.

The thought of both being on the field at the same time was an exciting thought for Cardinals fans, and somewhat terrifying for defensive coordinators.

The good news? Brown's injury was given a six week timetable after initially being thought to season-ending. If things go according to schedule, he could return on Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12.

Nearly a month ago, Brown took to social media to show support for his teammates.

Now, Brown had another message to share, this time via his Instagram story: He'll be back soon. "Real soon" said the receiver.

As to how soon? That's still unknown, but Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Friday he's doing good and has been "grinding away [at] the rehab" and has been involved in meetings.

Brown proved how strong he could perform when given the opportunity, and with defenses still fixated on Hopkins, Brown will have an opportunity to eat.

Time will tell when Brown will return to action, but the Cardinals need every person on deck to help turn the ship around before it's too late.

