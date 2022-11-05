Pete Carroll Speaks on DeAndre Hopkins, Facing Cardinals Again

The Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks for the second and final team when the two collide for a pivotal Week 9 meeting at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

The Cardinals desperately need a win to keep pace in the NFC West, where the Seahawks currently pace the division with a 5-3 record.

A loss would drop the Cardinals to less than 10% chances of making the postseason, according to Pro Football Focus.

It's a big meeting for the Seahawks, too. A loss (per PFF) would draw them on about even odds to make the playoffs with Arizona.

The two teams saw each other just three weeks ago, but Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says things have undoubtedly changed in that short time span.

Seattle Sports' 710 AM spoke to Carroll this week where he offered the following:

“I think when you play a team for the second time (in a short span), first off, you’ve got to realize that it’s not the same as the first time. You can’t expect the game to come out the same,” Carroll said.

“The players will play different, the schemes will be different, everything about it will be different, so we have to approach it uniquely like it’s a one-time opportunity, knowing that they’ve got information, we’ve got information and we just put that into the hopper.

"I like it. It’s a coach’s challenge because we’re matching wits and we’re gonna see who tweaks what the best, and then also who adjusts to the new stuff the best during the course of the game.”

Arizona left Seattle with a 19-9 loss, where their defense was able to put pressure on QB Geno Smith and still give their offense a chance despite their only touchdown coming from a blocked punt.

“Last time, they had three sacks on third-and-long situations. We need to do a better job there in not give them that opportunity,” Carroll said.

“We need to get the ball out, we’ve got to make sure we do our protection calls and everything right. I think if we play better in the third down situation as far as protecting Geno, it’ll make a big difference for us.

“They’re very comfortable with taking (Cover-zero) blitz opportunities whenever they can get them."

The Cardinals will mainly be a new team thanks to the presence of DeAndre Hopkins, who has caught 22 passes for 262 yards and one touchdown in his two games back thus far.

Carroll says the Cardinals are able to adapt so easily thanks to

“It’s a natural transition for them because he’s such a good player and they’re going to him,” Carroll said. ” … He’s a featured part of it, and they’re using him to move the football as well as convert on third downs and to try to make big plays with him, so he’s everywhere.

“He’s a different style player, a unique style of player. He’s going to be on Tariq’s [Woolen] side a lot because he likes to play over on that side, so we’ll get some great matchups there. It’s gonna be fun to see. It’s going to be a great step for these guys to realize that they can hold up and play against a guy of this caliber.”

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Cardinals Rule Three Players Out vs. Seahawks

Three Storylines for Cardinals-Seahawks

James Conner, D.J. Humphries Will be Game-Time Decisions

Justin Pugh Nominated as Cardinals' Salute to Service Award Player

Report: Cardinals Shopped A.J. Green at Trade Deadline