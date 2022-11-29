When we look back at the 2022 Arizona Cardinals, four words will come to mind: What could have been.

This team, just removed from a playoff appearance, added Marquise Brown to the mix while retaining most of their roster. Players were expected to make strides heading into a new year, and with the K-Club of Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim all getting extensions, 2022 was the year things were really supposed to take off.

The problem? The Cardinals didn't even get their ship off the ground, stumbling out of the gates to a 2-4 record. Arizona again went on a 2-4 record to find themselves at 4-8 entering their bye week.

It's a frustrating scene all around for Arizona, and that was felt in the locker room following the latest loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Frustration Levels Rise as Cardinals Head Into Bye Week

Kingsbury on the frustration level of the team heading into the bye week:

“It's just all about trying to get better at this point. I still think our best football is in front of us, and that's what we talked about was we've got to find a way to maximize who we are and what we put out there these last five weeks. We've got to rest, recover, and go from there. That type of game, that type of loss when you play that hard and have moments where you look really good, you've got to build off that somehow and be better in these last five weeks.”

James Conner on emotions in locker room after loss:

“It’s a bad taste in your mouth. The guys were playing hard, so it wasn’t effort related, it was just execution which is just as important. It’s just a bad taste, we have to go back and reset, and not look too far ahead—there’s going to be playoff talk but you just have to reset and get back to work.”

Kelvin Beachum on the mindset going into the bye week following consecutive losses:

“Without question, the light is still on, it’s very, very dim. But we have our opportunity to come out of the bye, get healthy. Find a way to put a couple games together and try to close out the year the right way.”

Budda Baker on what his message is to the team to keep them together down the stretch:

“Just kind of what I told you guys; rest, rejuvenate, recover and be with your families. At the end of the day when it’s time to work we work. We’ve got five more opportunities. We (have to) take the best of those opportunities because this league stands for not for long. We’ve got five more opportunities to play some good football and that’s the plan that we’re going to do.”

Murray on the frustration from not being able to close out the game:

“Everybody thought we were winning the game and then to have the opportunity and not finish it that’s the frustrating part.”

The Cardinals hope to rebound in Week 14 against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

