It didn't look like it was always going to be pretty for Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner.

On just his second touch of the game, Conner put the ball on the ground after being stripped by the Los Angeles Chargers' defense, halting momentum and preventing the Cardinals from shaking their early game woes offensively.

Arizona ultimately fell short in their efforts against the Chargers in 25-24 fashion, dropping them to 4-8 on the season with what was perhaps the final nail in the coffin of their postseason hopes.

The loss overshadows something the Cardinals have believed all this time: Conner can not only handle a heavy workload, but also produce when given the opportunity.

Lofty touches are tough to come by, especially in an offense that features DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown among other options.

Yet even after his mistake, Arizona remained confident in Conner, leaning on his 120-yard performance in a game people fully expected the Cardinals to win up until the dying moments.

Sunday marked his first time hitting the century mark in rushing in Arizona - you'll have to travel back to October of 2020 when he last did that in general. It was just the second time this season where Conner logged 20 or more carries.

Only once has he toted the ball more out of the backfield - Week 1 of the 2018 season, where he filled in for an absent Le'Veon Bell in his second season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He rushed the ball for 31 times in a 21-21 tie with the Cleveland Browns.

Sunday also saw him catch all three of his targets for 20 yards and one touchdown.

Conner has flashed how truly strong he can be when given the opportunity, as he scored 18 total touchdowns last season.

Yet the Cardinals have often opted for other avenues rather than continually rely on his legs, for various reasons. Health concerns, other talent, etc.

The list can go on, but Conner produced in a major way. Even as Arizona heads into their bye week with their hats hanging low, perhaps the Cardinals found a formula for success they can use the rest of the way.

“It was amazing. It was amazing," said Kelvin Beachum after the game. "To have a running back on safeties, which is what you want to be able to have especially. He had 20 plus carries. Those guys were worn out, yards after contact. Him just wearing down their secondary was really good for us.”

Speaking with the man himself following the game, Conner looked fairly upset with the loss, even after such a big performance:

James Conner Postgame Quotes

On how he feels after tough game:

“We lost the game, so it’s tough. With the workload, I wanted to get it going — I feel like it was personally overdue for me in the run game. It just sucks, it wasn’t enough.”

On his performance:

“It’s hard to have feelings about it, I’m just trying to do the job, run hard and get something going and be a spark for the offense. All I can do personally is build on that.”

On emotions in locker room after loss:

“It’s a bad taste in your mouth. The guys were playing hard, so it wasn’t effort related, it was just execution which is just as important. It’s just a bad taste, we have to go back and reset, and not look too far ahead—there’s going to be playoff talk but you just have to reset and get back to work.”

On why it took so long to have a breakout game like today:

“Not sure. We’re a team, we’re all in it together and we try to do what works. We all want to win and put everyone in the best position, today was just one of those days, so that’s how it all played out.”

When speaking with reporters on Monday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team would see how Conner was feeling after the bye week, potentially giving room for rookie running back Keaontay Ingram to see more touches.

However Arizona decides to split the pie, they know Conner will be able to answer the bell.

