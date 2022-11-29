The Arizona Cardinals head into their bye week with some not exactly superb feelings around the team, and that was reflected in Week 12 power rankings from across the web:

Cardinals Stagnant, Lowly in NFL Power Rankings

NFL.com: No. 22

"Talk about a back-breaker. The Cardinals had a seven-point lead in the final minute of a game they absolutely had to have -- and ended up losing on a touchdown and two-point conversion with 15 seconds to go. It’s just the latest chapter in a season of immense disappointment in the desert."

Bleacher Report: No. 19

"The biggest difference between 2022 and Kingsbury's first two years in the desert is that this year the Cardinals didn't wait until the end of the season to collapse. Arizona heads into the bye losers of four of five and six of eight. The Cardinals led for much of Sunday's game but just couldn't close the deal. Their last 11 plays on Sunday generated 16 yards.

"The Cardinals are circling the drain. And unless they come out of the week off on fire, Kingsbury's days as head coach are numbered."

The Athletic: No. 24

With Marquise Brown back to pair with DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals have the makings of a top-10 passing offense down the stretch. Murray has the looming bye week to decide if that’s worth it or if railroading things enough to ensure Kingsbury’s dismissal is the shrewder long-term play.

Pro Football Talk: No. 26

"I’d pay a lot of money to see the outtakes and deleted scenes from Hard Knocks."

