Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury is about to find himself even further buried in headlines after his team managed to fold in the fourth quarter of their 25-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The seat was already fairly hot for Kingsbury (at least on the outside), and now a bye week will only help further amplify the noise with no action coming in Week 13.

Kingsbury has had plenty of critics during his tenure in Arizona, and you can now count former Green Bay Packers and Super Bowl champion receiver James Jones as the newest member of the club.

Jones offered some strong comments on Kingsbury on "Up and Adams" with Kay Adams:

Former NFL Player Says Cardinals do not Respect Kliff Kingsbury

"I just do not think Kliff Kingsbury has the respect of this football team. And as a head coach when you don't have the respect of a football team, you're not going to get the best out of a football team," Jones said.

"You talked about it Kay, right? This team has talent across the board right? But it starts with the guy that's running the ship and that's Kliff Kingsbury, and these guys do not respect Kliff Kingsbury as a head coach, and you see it. I mean they're chewing him out on the sideline, they're coming out in the media saying crazy, crazy stuff in the media but it's not just Kyler, it's a lot of the players and you're not gonna get guys to go out there and battle for you and ride for you if you don't have the respect from them.

"And any little thing that goes on with the Arizona Cardinals - it's always stuff like this that comes out, it's always them getting at Kliff Kingsbury, and that lets me know that the head coach ain't got control of the ship."

Jones played nine years in the league and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns with 14 in 2012.

The internet has been set ablaze after Cardinals Kyler Murray told reporters in his press conference that "schematically we were f-----" on a fourth-down call that ultimately resulted in an interception.

Time will tell if the Cardinals actually carry through with a dismissal for Kingsbury, but you can add former NFL players to the long list of people who believe his time is up in Arizona.

