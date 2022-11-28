Kliff Kingsbury Outlines Bye Week Plan for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals enter their Week 13 bye with plenty to fix.

The Cardinals are 4-8 with seemingly every hope of the postseason down the drain. Arizona needed a crucial win against the Los Angeles Chargers to keep hopes somewhat reasonable, but a fourth quarter collapse spelled the end for a season that has continually built disappointment throughout.

Now, with just five games on deck in the regular season, Arizona shifts their focus towards finishing strong.

"We'll have a Zoom meeting tomorrow and then they'll be off through the weekend," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Monday.

"They'll just get away. We'll have a program for them to stay on, stay in shape and then come back and be ready to roll … That's usually been our plan, five/six/seven [days off]. We vary it based on when it happened in the season. This late in the season after Week 12 is the first time we've had it I think this late so we felt like that was the appropriate number."

It's a rather late bye week for a Cardinals team that could have used a break to regroup and reload health-wise, although Arizona has fought the injury bug all season long. It's doubtful an earlier bye week would have changed the course of the season, but you play the Cards your dealt.

While Kingsbury did rule D.J. Humphries out for the remainder of the season, he is hopeful to get more help back on the offensive line.

"We're hopeful Will [Hernandez] or Rodney [Hudson]. I don't know what it's going to look like but hopefully one of the two at some point in the near future we can get back in there."

The two interior offensive linemen have played a combined 13 games this season with Hudson only featuring in four of those.

The bye week isn't just for players to rest, as the week off gives coaches an opportunity to evaluate where some changes might be made.

Offensively, Kingsbury says a few tweaks could possibly be made depending on health.

"If Rondale [Moore]'s back, get him back involved. We'll see how James [Conner] is feeling, may get Keaontay [Ingram] more involved there, but we'll continue to try and maximize the personnel we have," he said.

"I thought we ran the ball decently yesterday which is good. Thought we played physical upfront, wasn't always pretty but had some nice runs and nice gains and so we'll tried to build off that."

Don't anticipate Arizona's coaching staff taking too much time off.

"Once you're into it, you're kind of into it. So we'll take a couple of days and then get on to New England and see how we can finish this thing strong. We're gonna look at personnel and who we got coming back and then see how it fits going into that Monday night game," said Kingsbury.

We'll see if any new things emerge from the Cardinals from their week of rest.

