As the in-season series of Hard Knocks begins to wind down for the Arizona Cardinals, here are some key takeaways from the eighth episode.

The Arizona Cardinals only have one week left of the regular season, and thus HBO's in-season series of Hard Knocks is winding down.

There's still business left to handle for the Cardinals, as Week 18's meeting with the San Francisco 49ers will afford the team one more opportunity to hit the field before putting a bow on the season.

The same can be said for Hard Knocks, which has followed the team this year and began releasing episodes back in November.

The 20-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week was obviously showcased, but here's some other things we took away from last night's episode:

Four Takeaways From Hard Knocks Episode Eight

Turn Down for Watt- The episode, very unsurprisingly, features a hefty load of J.J. Watt after he announced his retirement last week. Nearly the first 20 minutes of the episode features him discussing his decision and everything that came with it. It was really cool to see the amount of love and respect everybody gave him before, during and after the game as well. Well deserved.

Should've Been a Cowboy- Zaven Collins hails from a small town in Oklahoma, so it's no surprise his fashion sense includes a lot of "Yellowstone" vibes. Watt described Collins as an "old soul/young idiot, I think he's got a good combination" which was followed by a laugh. Collins also dove into his bad habit of overthinking and how that slows him down.

A.J. Green's Time Machine- In a fairly uneventful episode (rare to say this year), some of the spotlight was shown on A.J. Green and how he's not exactly on par with technology like his younger counterparts, who laughed at the thought of sending coaches literal tape to play on a VCR. Green was also spotlighted as a father, though they didn't dive too deep into his personal life.

Don't Blink Blough- The Cardinals turned to David Blough at quarterback, who was only recently added to the roster. Blough, a former Hard Knocks star with the Detroit Lions over the summer, earned high praise from coaches after pivoting to him with just one day of practice left in the week. He played fairly well given the short week of prep. The best part? His card trick shown in a QB/offensive meeting with Kliff Kingsbury and Cam Turner.

