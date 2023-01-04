Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore showed what was quite the pinky injury on his Instagram.

The Arizona Cardinals have endured injury after injury this season, and that includes receiver Rondale Moore, who was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury.

Moore played in eight games this season, catching 41 passes for 414 yards and one touchdown. By the looks of his recent Instagram story, it doesn't look he'll be ready to catch passes any time soon:

Moore's pinky looks all sorts of bent out of shape. The cause of the injury is currently unknown but the location was tagged in Beverly Hills, CA.

Moore's replacement, Greg Dortch, has performed fairly well in his absence this season. He has at least three games this season with nine or more receptions.

Moore is just one of many starters the Cardinals have been without this season:

The Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18.

