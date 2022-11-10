Skip to main content

Hard Knocks Shows Exactly When Kyler Murray Injured Hamstring

HBO's Hard Knocks debuted on Wednesday night and showed exactly when Kyler Murray injured his hamstring in the loss vs. Seattle.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was quite the surprise to see on Wednesday's injury report, as he was listed as a DNP with a hamstring injury.

That was quite the surprise to everybody considering head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke on multiple injuries to reporters on Wednesday but did not address Murray. Media spoke with him hours before the first injury report of the week was released. 

It was a surprising to see Murray on the list considering he played each and every snap, and didn't appear to have anything different about his play or style. Nothing was said when we spoke with him in his post-game press conference, either. 

It was a mystery as to when it happened, although that was solved when the first episode of HBO's Hard Knocks in-season series with the Cardinals was released, as cameras and microphones were on Murray.

The injury appeared to happen in the second quarter.

"Felt my sh-- pull," said Murray during the first half vs. Seattle.

"Hamstring?" asked a trainer. 

"Yeah"

"[We can] stretch it out at halftime."

It was even more evident after Murray was caught from behind on the fumble in Seattle territory. 

"My shift, it's a little tweaked," said Murray. "I was in there jogging. Not jogging, but trying not to open it [hamstring] up." 

Murray finished the day with 175 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also led the Cardinals with 60 rushing yards on eight carries. 

He was spotted during the open portion of practice on Thursday.

