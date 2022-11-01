Arizona Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons has come a long way since Week 1's loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After being left in the dust by Travis Kelce, Simmons took a step back with limited snaps over the following two weeks before again establishing himself as a prominent weapon.

"So, I've been impressed with him the last six weeks and hopefully it gets better and better. But you can watch him in practice. I mean, he is feeling good about what he's doing and he wants more," said defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

To watch him after the first week not play as good, but to bounce back and to practice and study and put the time in as a pro, and to watch him play good, it's been impressive."

A little of that love may have been lost on Sunday in Arizona's 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In the early stages of the game, the Cardinals faced a huge fourth down to potentially put the Vikings off the field.

The play-call apparently didn't get in quick enough, forcing Arizona to call a timeout. Simmons wasn't a fan of that, apparently.

*NSFW audio*

The Cardinals ended up stopping the Vikings but ultimately failed to win the game.

Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury have been spotted multiple times exchanging not pleasant words with each other, and now those communication issues have spread to the defensive side of the ball.

