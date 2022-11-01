Have the Arizona Cardinals finally figured out how to use Rondale Moore?

The speedy second-year receiver had his best game to date in Week 9's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, catching seven passes for 92 yards with one score on the day.

Amazing what happens when Kliff Kingsbury recognizes that fast receivers can make an impact beyond the line of scrimmage.

Moore, owned in less than half of fantasy football leagues in places such as ESPN and Yahoo!, could be on the verge of more big performances with Marquise Brown still out for the foreseeable future and Robbie Anderson slowly working his way to catch himself up to speed.

ESPN's Eric Moody pegged Moore as one of his waiver wire targets for the week, saying, "Moore bounced back nicely after a poor Week 7 against the Saints, catching 7-of-8 targets for 92 receiving yards and a touchdown on Sunday against the Vikings. He also rushed for 12 yards.

"Moore played on 98.7% of snaps and appears to be entrenched as the Cardinals' No. 2 receiver, as Arizona has only targeted Robbie Anderson four times in his first two games with the team. Moore can be viewed as a flex option until Marquise Brown returns from his foot injury."

FantasyPros gave Moore three out of five fire emojis on their Week 9 heat index:

"Rondale Moore has been up and down since returning from the injured list in Week 4, highlighted by this week’s effort. A few weeks ago, it looked like Moore might be pushed back to a third receiver role, with Marquise Brown (WR – ARI) off to a great start and DeAndre Hopkins (WR – ARI) returning from suspension.

"However, Brown’s unfortunate injury opened the door for Moore, and he appears locked as the WR2 in the Cardinals’ offense until Brown returns. Outside of a Week 15 matchup with Denver, Arizona’s schedule isn’t daunting for wide receivers. Moore will occasionally throw up a stinker, as he did in Week 7, but he’s worth a spot on your bench and an occasional start due to the opportunity in front of him."

Rotoballer believes Moore is a good stash on the bench with plenty of upside in deeper leagues.

"Moore is now established in the receiving corps of the Cardinals, is playing more than 85% snaps weekly since he appeared for the first time this season back in Week 5, and while he's not going to reach Hopkins' 13+ targets per game any time soon we can easily see Moore getting 6+ weekly ROS.

"Don't count on Moore to give you WR1/WR2 production weekly but he should be good for at least some low-end WR2 weeks and be a lock to put up numbers at the WR3/FLEX level without much trouble."

Even Pro Football Network says the people need to wake up and add Moore before it's too late:

"My people! What are we doing here? This is Rondale Moore’s third consecutive week on the waiver wire column. He should’ve been rostered out by this point.

"Moore has at least six receptions in three of his last four games. He caught seven balls for 92 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings. Moore played just one fewer snap and ran one fewer route than DeAndre Hopkins. He’s the team’s clear WR2 in the absence of Hollywood Brown. Moore is worth a 15-20% FAAB bid."

Can Moore capitalize on a great performance when the Cardinals meet the Seattle Seahawks? Pressure is beginning to creep into Arizona's locker room, and the ball needs to hit hands of DeAndre Hopkins and Moore to ensure things remain on schedule.

