Podcast: Cardinals Lose to Vikings, Important Stretch Arrives

The Arizona Cardinals are 3-5.

Should they be?

There's a saying in the NFL: You are what your record shows.

The Cardinals have had plenty of opportunities to right some of their wrongs and get back to .500, but collective efforts as a team have fallen short almost on a weekly basis.

An important stretch of games approaches, as the next three games for Arizona rests against divisional opponents beginning with the Seattle Seahawks.

All Cardinals' Donnie Druin and Richie Bradshaw break down Week 8's loss to Minnesota and what lies ahead in the next three weeks:

