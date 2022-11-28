Where there's smoke, there's fire.

The Arizona Cardinals have been the definition of a rollercoaster this season, although more downs than ups have accompanied their current 4-8 record.

It's a year where things were supposed to fall in place with the current level of talent around the team. Extensions handed to Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury further amplified that pressure.

Now, heading into their bye week, the Cardinals are effectively out of the playoff picture. Expectations are nowhere near met, and fans aren't happy.

That goes for coaches and players, too. Numerous times cameras have caught Murray and Kingsbury "working through things" (also known as arguing) on the sidelines, whether it be due to miscommunications or simple disagreements.

Two competitors trying to win at the sport's highest level will sometimes run into those obstacles. Fans should be concerned if they weren't concerned themselves.

However, there's been several reports suggesting the tension between Kingsbury and Murray is real. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported early Sunday morning that the two sat down during Murray's two-week hiatus from injury and ironed some things out.

"Before he was injured things got a little tense between him and Kliff Kingsbury. My understanding is during that time away, during that break, the two sat down, hashed out some differences and worked on their communication and came up with a plan going forward to get on the same page down the stretch," said Rapoport.

Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury Address Reported Tension

After the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, media were able to speak with both about the report:

“There was no tension. This whole season has not gone the way anyone wanted or envisioned it to go. Between me and him though, we’re good," said Murray, who later touched on the frustrations that accompany losing a game where Arizona had the lead heading into the final moments.

“Everybody thought we were winning the game and then to have the opportunity and not finish it that’s the frustrating part.”

Kingsbury says the duo is just fine.

“We've been good. When you're not winning obviously everybody's going to be a little on edge, but I thought he played really well today. I think moving forward he'll play at a high level. I was proud of his effort," he said.

"We know we're missing some pieces offensively, but we talk about how we can utilize what we have and what's the best way to do that. I felt today he was really efficient a lot of the time and played at a high level. We just didn't make those plays at the end.”

That's been a common theme for the Cardinals: Not making plays at the end.

With five games left, we'll see if anything changes. Yet losing can either bring out the best or worst of people, and the relationship between Murray-Kingsbury has been tested like no other this season.

