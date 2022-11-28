The Arizona Cardinals are now 4-8 after a late-game implosion that saw the Los Angeles Chargers overcome a seven-point deficit with under two minutes remaining.

Arizona has now lost their last four-of-five games heading into their bye week, and while the Cardinals hope to reverse trends over the next seven days of rest, here's how the snap counts (h/t Pro Football Reference unfolded against the Chargers:

Evaluating Cardinals' Snap Counts vs. Chargers

Offense

For what feels like the first time all season, the Cardinals had their entire starting line AND quarterback finish the game with every single snap played. Max Garcia was a welcome addition to the lineup at guard with Lecitus Smith exiting the starting five.

Upon his five-game absence, Marquise Brown returned to play all but two snaps in action. His presence was needed for a Cardinals offense that desperately needed a second option to DeAndre Hopkins.

Speaking of Hopkins, he played 74% of snaps. In the absence of Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch, A.J. Green (35 snaps) and Robbie Anderson (28) saw action.

James Conner had his first 100-yard rushing game for the Cardinals and played 97% of plays. Arizona has been strong in his usage as a workhorse back since Eno Benjamin's release.

Trey McBride continues his role as TE1 after Zach Ertz's departure with 79% of snaps played. Maxx Williams and Stephen Anderson saw double-digit snaps as well.

Defense

Three Cardinals played 100% of snaps: Zaven Collins, Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.

Isaiah Simmons and Antonio Hamilton each played over 90% of snaps, too.

With Byron Murphy out, Hamilton was elevated to CB1 duties while Marco Wilson (57) and Trayvon Mullen (29) followed suit.

Arizona continued their rotation of players at position groups such as linebacker and defensive line. Ben Niemann played half the snaps opposite of Collins in the interior while edge rushers Myjai Sanders, Cameron Thomas, Victor Dimukeje and Dennis Gardeck rotated with/behind Markus Golden.

All of the aforementioned players played at least ten snaps in the loss.

