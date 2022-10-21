Highlights, Recap: Cardinals Defeat Saints on Thursday Night Football

GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals may have gotten their swagger back.

The Cardinals hosted the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, and with the entire country watching, Arizona managed to climb back to 3-4 on a short week with a victory over the Saints.

Initially trailing until the mid-second quarter, the Cardinals grabbed the lead and never looked back.

Here's how the Cardinals gained their first win at State Farm Stadium in nearly 365 days:

First Quarter

The Cardinals deferred after winning the coin toss, giving New Orleans the ball to begin play.

There was some speculation as to who would get the start at quarterback for the Saints, but as expected, Andy Dalton trotted on the field for New Orleans.

It wouldn't be soon before the Saints found the end zone, as Dalton found WR Rashid Shaheed for a 53-yard bomb to open the scoring on the fourth play of the game.

NO 7, AZ 0

The Cardinals quickly found themselves in opposing territory thanks to a 31-yard catch and run by Rondale Moore, but a questionable no-call on defensive pass interference sent Rodrigo Blankenship out for a 50-yard field goal, which was converted successfully.

NO 7, AZ 3

The Saints managed to march on a 15-play, 70-yard drive looking to expand their lead before Dalton attempted to thread a pass to the end zone in double coverage.

Back to back huge runs for the Cardinals would put them down to the NO 18-yard line. Murray kept the ball for a 17-yard gain before Eno Benjamin, starting for James Conner, broke off a 45-yard run.

Although close, the Cardinals still do not have a first quarter touchdown.

End of 1Q: NO 7, AZ 3

Second Quarter

The Cardinals would again threaten to score, creeping to the NO 10 before settling for another field goal.

DeAndre Hopkins would go without a target in the red zone, and he shared his frustrations with Murray on the sidelines after.

NO 7, AZ 6

The Saints would again march deep into Cardinals territory, provided kindly by a 61-yard Kevin White catch and run. It was the longest of his career.

Just a few plays later, Taysom Hill would catch a screen pass and bowl his way into the end zone for the Saints' second touchdown of the game.

NO 14, AZ 6

Rookie running back Keaontay Ingram would make the first splash play of his career, picking up 24 yards through the air to put the Cardinals in opposing territory.

Facing a fourth-and-one at the NO 4, Murray would utilize his legs to pick up the first, setting Ingram up for his first career touchdown on the very next play.

The Cardinals would go for two and convert via a two-yard Eno Benjamin rush to tie the game at 14.

NO 14, AZ 14

Looking to turn the tide, Dalton would be intercepted by Marco Wilson (who gave up a touchdown early on) and would have his pass taken back 38 yards for a Cardinals defensive touchdown. Rodrigo Blankenship would miss the extra point to keep it a six-point game.

AZ 20, NO 14

This isn't a type: Dalton again threw a pick-six, this time right to Isaiah Simmons. Simmons sat in the middle of the field, found the pass in his way, and utilized the athleticism that so many coveted.

AZ 28, NO 14

The Saints, very wisely, would kneel the ball down to further eliminate any more turnovers, heading into halftime down by two scores.

Halftime: Arizona 28, New Orleans 14

Third Quarter

The Cardinals weren't able to capitalize off their first half momentum, going three-and-out to begin the second half.

New Orleans found themselves on the brink of drawing within one touchdown, but a key pass break-up on third-and-goal by Byron Murphy forced New Orleans to settle for three.

AZ 28, NO 17

It was a rather uneventful third period of play, as three punts in a row would follow New Orleans' field goal.

It wasn't until 0:29 left in the third the Cardinals capped a 12-play, 85-yard drive that finished with a Greg Dortch touchdown reception to put the Cardinals up by 18 points with little time remaining.

AZ 35, NO 17

End of 3Q: AZ 35, NO 17

Fourth Quarter

Although down three possessions, the Saints refused to give in. After forcing a punt in the early minutes of the fourth, New Orleans would find Juwan Johnson for a quick 17-yard touchdown.

AZ 35, NO 24

The Cardinals would have no problem answering, going on an eight-play, 64-yard scoring drive to all but put the game under wraps via a four-yard Benjamin rush.

AZ 42, NO 24

Playing soft coverage and keeping everything in front of them, the Cardinals allowed the Saints to score on an 11-play, 70-yard drive that was capped off by another Johnson touchdown.

AZ 42, NO 31

The Saints would try for an onsides kick but would not recover, giving the Cardinals the ball in their own territory with three minutes left.

The Saints, needing a field goal and eight more points after, opted to kick a field goal with 43 seconds left in order to give themselves a chance to tie the game. Lutz would put the conversion away from 45 yards.

AZ 42, NO 34

Arizona would recover the onside kick and ensure the ball game would still emerge victorious.

