Twitter Reacts to Arizona Cardinals High-Scoring TNF Win vs New Orleans Saints

We really only had one thought preparing for Thursday Night Football if we're being honest... and that's that it was going to be a snooze fest. But worse now was that it involved our beloved Arizona Cardinals. Who would want to subject themselves to what has been terrible Thursday Night Football in 2022 AND include our struggling home team who by the way had yet to win at home prior to this game?!

We were, obviously, very happy with what we were given instead.

For the first time in 2022, the Arizona Cardinals won a game at home! And oh, my was it a glorious one to behold.

Full of fun and exciting moments that we will remember for the rest of the 2022 season, the Cardinals' third win of the year proved to be their best yet. Naturally, Twitter users had a field day with the game and that's what we're here to do now. So, let's dive right in and see what was going on in the Twitter-sphere during and following this win!

For those of you who missed the game, the Cardinals uniforms were the talk of the town:

Alright, well it wasn't exactly a Coke Zero can, but it was still pretty close!

In fairness to this tweet, Louisville's mascot is also a Cardinal...

It was really nice to see All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back on the field for the Arizona Cardinals. After serving a six-game suspension for PEDs, Nuk debuted with 10 receptions and 104-yards. No touchdowns, unfortunately, and that had some people in a mood...

His addition was also well felt on the field and the box score:

That pick-six from Marco Wilson was remarkable... but not nearly as much as the still-frame image of him diving into the endzone while Andy Dalton glares toward the bench:

Gotta love the caption for this one:

Any "High School Musical" fans out there? No? Just me? Ok, got it...

It wasn't the only pick-six we got, either, as Isaiah Simmons reeled one in of his own just before halftime. His was so good that he could hardly wait to share it with the world!

Now while it's far more likely that Simmons's PR team posted this to social media for him, it's still hilarious to think that Simmons really grabbed his phone during halftime to post his own highlight on TikTok!

Perhaps the biggest reason this win felt so nice is because of how long fans had been waiting for it...

But ultimately this game wouldn't have been won for the Cardinals without the help of this one man in particular...

Go hit the showers, Andy! You deserve a night off and a vacation at the Biltmore after his performance for the home team!

Enjoy the win, Red Sea! It was exhilarating and will give us the high we need to get through the next 10 days of waiting to play the Minnesota Vikings.

