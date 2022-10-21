Highlights: Cardinals Intercept Andy Dalton for Back-to-Back Touchdowns

The Arizona Cardinals defense has played exceptionally well as of late, but this is just another level.

After intercepting New Orleans Saints QB Andy Dalton in the red zone to keep the New Orleans lead to 7-3, the Cardinals would intercept not one, but two more passes thrown by Dalton.

Both were returned for touchdowns.

The first one was house'd by Marco Wilson, who was burned on the first drive of a game for a long touchdown. Wilson caught a bobbled ball and raced to the left side of the end zone to give Arizona their first lead of the game.

The flip to cross the goal line was pretty sweet, too.

On the ensuing drive, Isaiah Simmons wouldn't have to do much except sit in the middle and wait for Dalton to try to pop the pass over the middle.

Simmons' length to reach and intercept the ball showed once again his unique defensive capabilities. His athleticism to reach the end zone was also on display as the Cardinals went ahead by two scores.

The Saints punted on their next possession to get out of the half only down by 14 points after previously having the lead for most of the game.

