Experts Pick Against The Spread for Cardinals-Patriots

Both the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots have underperformed to expectations thus far.

Both teams still find themselves alive, yet the Patriots appear to be in much better position with two more wins to their name.

Monday night will mark the fifth time in six weeks the Cardinals enter a matchup as betting underdogs. The line opened at +1.5 on SI Sportsbook.

Here's who some betting minds across the web like for MNF's spread:

Experts Pick Cardinals-Patriots Spread

ESPN Likes Patriots -1.5

Aaron Schatz: "New England's offense (24th in DVOA) has been bad this year, but it still has been better than Arizona's offense (29th). The Patriots' defense, of course, has been far superior, as have their special teams. I have faith in Bill Belichick to plot a defense that will fluster Kyler Murray as he looks for receivers in Kliff Kingsbury's stagnant offensive designs, even though the Patriots will undoubtedly give up a couple of big scrambles that will get the Cardinals out of third-and-longs. Patriots -1.5 it is."

Joe Fortenbaugh: "The Cardinals are a train wreck of an organization, and every camera shot of their sideline seems to show a roster that has checked out on its head coach. Further, Kingsbury has never been able to get the job done at home, going 3-9 ATS over the past 12 games in his own building. A Patriots bet is a bet on a team that will show up prepared, at the very least. You can't say the same about the Cardinals."

NY Post Likes Cardinals +1.5

Dave Blezow: "New England’s defense has had some trouble with mobile quarterbacks (Justin Fields and Josh Allen come to mind). Now the Patriots have to face Kyler Murray. Also thinking the Cardinals have some people in J.J. Watt, Markus Golden and Isaiah Simmons who can get after Mac Jones."

NFL.com Says Game Will be Close

Gregg Rosenthal: "The Patriots' defenses flummoxes bad quarterbacks and unsound schemes. The Patriots' defense struggles with mobile quarterbacks who can break down their fundamentals. So, which trend wins out here? With New England receiving extra rest after hosting Thursday Night Football last week, I trust Bill Belichick to find the holes in Arizona's offensive line. However, I don't trust this Pats offense to be cohesive enough to make it a comfortable win."

The Athletic Has No Confidence in Cardinals

Vic Tafur: "In 2021, Jones ranked 15th in percentage of his throws (42.8 percent) at or past the sticks. This season he ranks 29th (37 percent). Luckily for him and the Patriots, the Cardinals don’t have anyone who can slow down running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

"That’s why the Patriots are the pick. Some pundits say that Bill Belichick has a tough time against scrambling quarterbacks, but who in the heck knows what to expect out of Kyler Murray? Not only is he wildly inconsistent and moody, but there are games when he has no interest in leaving the pocket."

... Neither Does The Ringer

Sheil Kapadia: "Bill Belichick’s Matt Patricia–Joe Judge experiment has been a disaster. The Patriots offense ranks 27th in EPA per drive and 28th in success rate. Mac Jones ranks 30th of 33 quarterbacks in EPA per pass play.

"Having said that, I’m not taking Kliff Kingsbury’s offense against Belichick’s defense. The Patriots are mediocre. The Cardinals are dysfunctional."

