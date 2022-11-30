Cardinals Have Just 1% Chance to Make Playoffs

So you're saying there's a chance.

The Arizona Cardinals (4-8) haven't exactly lived up to the postseason bar they set for themselves this season. It's been so ugly even a series like Hard Knocks, controlled by the drama-thriving HBO, hasn't shown viewers everything.

The bye week is here, and while players and coaches look to rest and regroup for the final stretch of the season, Arizona's chances of making the postseason are slim to none.

FiveThirtyEight has the Cardinals with just a one percent chance to make the postseason, only finishing above Denver, Chicago and Houston.

Arizona couldn't take advantage of a very average NFC West to start off the season, and the Cardinals have finally nearly ran out of real estate for losses. The team going 1-2 (1-4 on the year in total) in their most recent three-game stretch against the division buried them at the bottom.

Now, Seattle and San Francisco both are strong contenders to make the postseason. The 49ers (7%) have the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl.

Should Arizona win out the rest of their games, they'd improve their odds to a 39% chance to reach the postseason (without factoring in other contests) according to FiveThirtyEight.

The Cardinals, after their bye, take on the Patriots, Broncos, Buccaneers, Falcons and 49ers to finish the season.

“Without question, the light is still on, it’s very, very dim. But we have our opportunity to come out of the bye, get healthy. Find a way to put a couple games together and try to close out the year the right way," said OL Kelvin Beachum following the game.

Destiny appears to be out of their control, with the odds stacked against them moving forward. All Arizona can do is slowly try to give themselves hope one week at a time.

