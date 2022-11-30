Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will always find himself in headlines.

Murray's talent can't be denied, as his abilities as a quarterback recently netted him a massive contract extension. Plenty of Murray jerseys litter the desert here in Arizona, and for good reason: He's helped propel Arizona from the worst team in the league to a postseason appearance within his first deal.

Yet the criticism has been just as loud, and perhaps rightfully so, too. Murray's off-field drama from his liking to gaming to the study clause inserted into his deal has been used against him frequently.

A recent stop at the podium where he admitted the Cardinals were "schematically f-----" on a fourth-down turnover did no favors to keep him out of the spotlight. He's been the subject of talk shows across the country, but perhaps none have went harder on Murray than Sam Acho's "Speak For Yourself" on Fox Sports.

"I can't stand this man. I can't stand the arrogance Kyler Murray speaks with. Like what has he done in the National Football League … What has he done in the National Football League to speak with that kind of pompous arrogance? Be 7-1 last year as a starter through eight games last year then get hurt, collapse down the stretch and be atrocious in the playoffs? Be 4-8 thus far in this season? Be a losing quarterback, thus far in his career through four seasons?," asked Acho.

"Maybe schematically you're not screwed, maybe you're screwing the Cardinals, Kyler Murray. Colt McCoy looked pretty decent in his first start this year when he went out there. Offense was running on time ... But Kyler Murray maybe it's not the Cardinals, maybe it's you. Dating back to everybody questioning whether you're actually committed to playing the game of football or you're committed to the game of Call of Duty. Maybe it's not the Cardinals, Kyler, maybe it is you.

"What frustrates me more than anything is arrogance if you actually haven't earned the right to be arrogant. That's why I'm so frustrated with Kyler."

In the eight minute segment, plenty of more was said from not only Acho but his surrounding colleagues as well:

Winning is the only thing that will silence the noise, and with Arizona on their bye week, things will be loud for some time.

Follow All Cardinals on Facebook

Subscribe to All Cardinals on YouTube

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

If Cardinals Want to Fire Kliff Kingsbury, They Need to do it now

Cardinals Celebrate USMNT World Cup Win

Frustration Rising Within Cardinals Locker Room

Cardinals Stagnant in Week 13 NFL Power Rankings

Does Kliff Kingsbury Have Respect of Players?

James Conner Eager to Build on Strong Rushing Display

Kliff Kingsbury Reveals Bye Week Plans for Cardinals