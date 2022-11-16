Cardinals Open as Heavy Betting Underdogs to 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals gained a crucial victory to keep their hopes alive in Week 10.

Sportsbooks want to see them do it again.

Entering Week 11, the Cardinals are underdogs of 8.5-points (via SI Sportsbook) to the San Francisco 49ers in their first meeting of the season.

Only the Browns and Panthers have an equal or higher spread against them.

The Cardinals are an even 5-5 against the spread while the 49ers are 4-5. Both teams coming off a win have just one win against the spread, but the Cardinals are 4-3 as underdogs.

This is the largest spread Arizona has seen all season. They also failed to cover their next-highest spread of six points to the Chiefs in Week 1. They are underdogs for the third time in four weeks.

San Francisco has covered just once in their last four games. It is notable that they've covered in their previous three NFC West meetings thus far.

Christian McCaffrey has another week of acclimation into a 49ers offense that already features Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle among other playmakers.

Will San Francisco be too much for Arizona's defense? Will Colt McCoy be forced into action again with Kyler Murray's hamstring injury?

Time will tell, but it's obvious that oddsmakers believe the 49ers are clear favorites as both teams pack their bags and head into Mexico City for a clash on Monday Night Football.

