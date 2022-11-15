Drew Rosenhaus, agent for former Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin, said his client wouldn't have a hard time finding a new team.

Turns out, he was right.

On Tuesday, it was reported by NFL Media' Ian Rapoport the Houston Texans had claimed Benjamin on waivers.

Benjamin was released by Arizona on Monday following a reported conflict between him and an assistant coach after he played just one snap in the team's 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals, per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, told Benjamin on Saturday evening he would not have a role at SoFi Stadium. He played just one snap, the lowest all season. Rookie running back Keaontay Ingram played five.

Benjamin has rushed for 299 yards on 70 attempts (4.3 YPC) for two touchdowns this season, cementing himself as Arizona's RB2 and even got all three starts for the Cardinals while James Conner was out due to injury.

Sunday was also the first time all season where Benjamin, who also handled kickoff return duties for Arizona, didn't touch the ball at least five times in a game.

Benjamin is now claimed by the Texans, who already feature the likes of Dameon Pierce and Rex Burkhead in the backfield.

