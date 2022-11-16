The Arizona Cardinals lost tight end Zach Ertz for the season after the veteran suffered an ankle injury on their first offensive drive against the Los Angeles Rams.

Ertz provided many things for Arizona: A token of leadership, a veteran presence on offense, and a steady security blanket for whoever was playing quarterback.

Now, the Cardinals look to rely on rookie tight end Trey McBride the rest of the way.

Drafted in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, McBride was one of the most coveted options at his position. Although Arizona didn't expect McBride to contribute right away, the Cardinals now will see exactly how he's adjusted early in his career.

Ertz was one of the more consistent fantasy football options at a position that was depleted already.

Ertz actually led the team in receptions (47), targets (69) and receiving touchdowns (4). His 406 receiving yards trailed only Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore in Arizona.

How will McBride step up to the plate? Will he fill the TE3 shoes left by Ertz?

Here's analysis from Action Network and FantasyPros on what to expect moving forward:

Sean Koerner said, "Off to a slow start in his rookie season, McBride has a microscopic target rate of 4.4% on routes run. However, he is set to take over for Ertz as the starting TE for the rest of the season, which could lead to TE2+ fantasy value if he shows improvement.

"I think we can forgive McBride for his lack of production as most tight ends take more time to adjust to the NFL. He was the top TE prospect of the 2022 class and was the first one taken off the board (in the 2nd round) for a reason.

"I would be willing to bet on talent with McBride as a potential TE2 option rest of season in deeper, TE-premium formats. In your standard 12-team league, I think it’s safe to leave him on the wire for now."

Chris Raybon added by saying, "At this point, McBride is a bet on volume – he posted a season-high 80% route participation rate last week – and draft pedigree, as he was the Cardinals’ second-round pick this year.

"His on-field performance thus far leaves much to be desired as he’s been targeted on just four of 90 routes (4.5%). He figures to settle in as a mid-range TE2 based on volume, but it’s difficult to envision him cracking the TE1 tier when he’s behind DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore and James Conner for targets (plus Marquise Brown whenever he returns)."

"McBride is a tight end worth considering for a roster spot after Zach Ertz left with an injury in Week 10. McBride played 91% of Arizona’s offensive snaps in Week 10, finishing third on the team in routes but with only one target," said FantasyPros.

"McBride could easily go the Cade Otton route for as long as Ertz is on the shelf as a talented rookie who will play every down in a productive NFL offense. He has to contend with DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore for a piece of the target pie, but after them, the table is wide open, with only dust balls like Robbie Anderson and A.J. Green seeing significant route totals."

