Why the Cardinals Released Eno Benjamin

The Arizona Cardinals walked out of SoFi Stadium with a win over the Los Angeles Rams, but not everyone celebrated a victory Monday.

In a day filled with news for the Cardinals, the team informed running back Eno Benjamin he was being released in what was certainly a surprise move from the organization.

Benjamin himself was shocked, according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

For what it's worth, Benjamin was not the team's starting running back. James Conner (when healthy) owns those duties. The late-round pick was merely a backup to Conner and contributed on special teams when he wasn't filling in on offense.

Throughout the season, Benjamin cemented himself as Arizona's RB2 with notable play in Conner's absence. His start against the New Orleans Saints on TNF saw him rush for 92 yards and one score.

The move was surprising for a few reasons, as Benjamin was universally loved by fans, teammates and coaches alike. His productivity, talent and ability to play multiple facets was also valuable for the Cardinals through multiple points in the season.

A sudden release can sometimes indicate off-field troubles that haven't surfaced to the public yet, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Part of Benjamin's appeal as a prospect coming out of Arizona State was his intangibles and character.

No indications have been given that this was the case.

According to Weinfuss, the team informed Benjamin the night before the game he wasn't going to have much of a role. He played just one offensive snap.

The last two weeks, Benjamin had seen his overall role diminish, playing a 17 and one snap respectively. Last week was the first time all season where Benjamin didn't touch the ball at least five times.

Kyle Odegard, editor for Compare.bet, also said the release came from frustrations via playing time.

"The decision was made because of Benjamin’s vocal displeasure with a diminishing role in the offense, multiple sources told Compare.bet ... Benjamin only played one offensive snap on Sunday, and the dwindling playing time left him visibly frustrated, a source said."

Arizona Republic's Kent Somers reported Benjamin got into a confrontation with an assistant coach following the game, but Benjamin's agent denied it.

"But it’s clear the Cardinals cut Benjamin for a reason that had nothing to do with his performance on the field," Somers said, while adding his agent believes Benjamin will have no problem finding a new team.

It appears as if frustrations may have gotten the best from Benjamin, and things boiled over too far for Arizona's liking.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Cardinals Second-String Heroes Surge in Road Win

Zach Ertz Posts Message on Instagram

Eno Benjamin Surprisingly Released

Zach Ertz Out for Season, per Report

Marquise Brown Nearing Return