Cardinals Designate Marquise Brown to Return From IR

The Arizona Cardinals could get some much needed help sooner rather than later.

The team offered this in their official press release:

"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has designated wide receiver Marquise Brown to return from the injured reserve list. Brown can begin practicing and the team can activate him to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period."

On Monday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Brown was inching towards his return.

"I think he's getting to the point where it's going to be day-to-day. He's come a long way in a short time and I'm not sure if he'll make it this week, but hopefully sooner rather than later. If not, we'll give him the bye [week] and then I would expect those last five [games] he'll be ready to go," Kingsbury said.

The Cardinals also announced the signing of offensive lineman Julién Davenport and tight end Chris Pierce to the team's practice squad.

More info on Davenport from the release:

"Davenport (6-7, 315) is a five-year NFL veteran who has played in 60 career games (32 starts) with the Colts (2021), Dolphins (2019-20) and Texans (2017-18). He entered the league with Houston as a fourth-round selection (130th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft from Bucknell and appeared in 27 games (19 starts) in two seasons with the Texans.

"The 27-year old Davenport played nine games (four starts) last season with Indianapolis after playing 24 games (nine starts) in two years with Miami. He spent the preseason with Chicago prior to getting released in August."

