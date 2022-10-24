Cardinals Open as Underdogs to Vikings in Week 8

After winning their third game of the season, the Arizona Cardinals initially approach Week 8 as underdogs to the Minnesota Vikings.

On SI Sportsbook, the Cardinals are +3.5-point underdogs to a Vikings team coming off a bye week.

Minnesota is a strong 5-1 and now clear favorites to win the NFC North, as their lone loss has come at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2. The Vikings have put up at least 24 points in each game since.

Despite their strong record, Minnesota is just 2-4 against the spread this season. They've also been moneyline favorites in all but one game this year.

Arizona, on the other hand, is 4-3 against the spread despite being 3-4 in the actual standings. The Cardinals have covered in their last three of four games.

If you're looking to bet the moneyline, the Cardinals are +165 while the Vikings are -200.

The over/under is set at 49. Last week was the first instance in six games where the Cardinals hit the over. Meanwhile, Minnesota has hit the over in their last three of four games.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Cardinals Very Much Alive in NFC West Race

DeAndre Hopkins Excels in Season Debut

Evaluating Cardinals Week 7 Snap Counts

Keaontay Ingram Talks First NFL TD