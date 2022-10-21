Skip to main content
Cardinals RB Keaontay Ingram Elated After Scoring First NFL TD

Cardinals RB Keaontay Ingram Elated After Scoring First NFL TD

Rookie running back Keaontay Ingram was more than happy to speak with reporters following his first touchdown for the Arizona Cardinals.

The Arizona Cardinals have had quite the running back rotation this season. 

James Conner, the lead back for Arizona, has proved his value when healthy and on the field, yet that's been a struggle for the Pitt product as of late. 

Eno Benjamin, the effective RB2, has undoubtedly shined when given the opportunity. 

Although Benjamin rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown, it was rookie Keaontay Ingram who reporters wanted to speak with following his first touchdown scored in his career. 

He also had a nice pair of moves in the open field.

Following the game, Ingram said he made sure to keep the game ball he scored with, and offered an interesting place to stash it when asked where he would place it:

Cardinals RB Keaontay Ingram Elated After Scoring First NFL TD

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

A.J. Green Doesn't Appear in Cardinals Win on TNF

Budda Baker Praises Cardinals Defense

Cardinals Report Card: Week 7 Win Over Saints

Kyler Murray's Thoughts After Win vs. Saints

What Went Right/Wrong in Cardinals' Big Win vs Saints

Four Takeaways from Cardinals' 42-34 Win Over Saints

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

A.J. Green
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

A.J. Green Doesn't Appear in Cardinals Win vs. Saints

By Ryan Sanudo
Budda Baker Teases Marco Wilson, Praises Defense after TNF Win
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Safety Budda Baker Praises Defense After Saints Win

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray
Analysis

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Speaks Following Victory Over Saints

By Donnie Druin
Isaiah Simmons DeAndre Hopkins
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals Report Card: Week 7 vs. Saints

By Kyler Burd
USATSI_19266145
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Twitter Reacts to Arizona Cardinals High-Scoring TNF Win vs New Orleans Saints

By Richie Bradshaw
USATSI_19267076
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

What Went Right/Wrong in Arizona Cardinals Big TNF Win vs New Orleans Saints

By Richie Bradshaw
Isaiah Simmons
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Four Takeaways From Cardinals' 42-34 Win Over Saints

By Ryan Sanudo
Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Highlights, Recap: Cardinals Defeat Saints on Thursday Night Football

By Donnie Druin