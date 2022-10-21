The Arizona Cardinals have had quite the running back rotation this season.

James Conner, the lead back for Arizona, has proved his value when healthy and on the field, yet that's been a struggle for the Pitt product as of late.

Eno Benjamin, the effective RB2, has undoubtedly shined when given the opportunity.

Although Benjamin rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown, it was rookie Keaontay Ingram who reporters wanted to speak with following his first touchdown scored in his career.

He also had a nice pair of moves in the open field.

Following the game, Ingram said he made sure to keep the game ball he scored with, and offered an interesting place to stash it when asked where he would place it:

Cardinals RB Keaontay Ingram Elated After Scoring First NFL TD

