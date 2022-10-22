Cardinals Still Very Much Alive in NFC West Race

Much like every other team in the league, one of the goals for the Arizona Cardinals this season was to first and foremost win the NFC West.

Heading into this year, all four teams had serious question marks around them.

After just one game into Week 7, those questions still persist.

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks are admittedly playing better than most people anticipated. On the other hand, the Los Angeles Rams don't quite look like the team that won the Super Bowl last season.

The San Francisco 49ers, who have gone from losing QB Trey Lance to acquiring Christian McCaffrey, are still a mystery.

Then, you have the Cardinals.

Arizona stumbled out of the gates to begin the season, but a win on Thursday Night Football puts them right back in the race for the division.

NFL analyst Rich Eisen believes the NFC West is now up for anybody's taking:

"Arizona's got three wins now. They're 3-4, and the rest of the division is right there... One never knows. There's Arizona sitting at 3-4 with a Week 8 game at Minnesota next ... So they look better with DeAndre Hopkins. The other question, though, is who else is it gonna be? ... Robbie Anderson is there, they went up top to him once. Rondale Moore can do it ... We'll see. That NFC West is wide open. Wide open."

Full video:

The hope is for Arizona, with a weapon such as Hopkins back in the fold, slowly but surely gains steam as the season grows long.

If anybody knows the mantra "it's not about how you start, but how you finish" it's the Cardinals.

Plenty of work is still left to be done, but even after a horrid start, the Cardinals look to bounce back in major fashion.

