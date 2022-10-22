Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is back.

He knows it, too.

Hopkins' six-game suspension ended on Monday, and the future Hall of Fame pass-catcher wasted no time picking up right where he left off.

Hopkins' debut saw him reel in ten of 14 targets for 103 yards. Arizona's offense was night-and-day different with him on the field.

“I spent a lot of time in the offseason preparing for this moment. I obviously knew what I was up against when they announced these games. Big thanks to everybody who had a hand in me coming out and being able to perform," Hopkins said following the game.

"It takes a team. Trainers, rehab people, nutritionists. I think today was a success and the main goal is to win. For me if I had 10 catches for 10 yards and if we won the game I would still be very ecstatic.”

Ecstatic indeed, as his pre and post-game drip left no doubt that Hopkins still walks with his chest out and head out high.

“I mean, you saw it, right? It was a different looking deal out there with him and the confidence that other guys around him play with," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said following the game.

"It’s good to have him back. I think once he really gets in shape, gets back into running routes, and is comfortable in offense he can really do some things.”

Quarterback Kyler Murray agrees.

“It was great. His energy, he is as talented as ever. Just having him out there- it didn’t look like there was any rust. He knocked it off if he had any. Just his communication, his feel for the game- all of that, you can’t put a price tag on him.”

Smooth coming in and out of breaks. Effortless in forcing the defender to draw a handful of penalties during a drive.

Hopkins played all but five offensive snaps in the win.

“I feel like I need 10 days to recover. You can’t simulate it man, I’ve been in the NFL for a long time but I feel great. I feel real good, I think I could’ve played another two or three quarters if I needed to," Hopkins said.

"I wasn’t winded. I played most of the snaps. So for me I think today was a good day as far as my body.”

The Cardinals now have extra time before their next contest, a road meeting with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8.

Through that time, Hopkins will continue to catch up on the playbook and reach even closer to game shape.

Now, the entire country has been put on notice. Arizona's offense still has leaps and bounds to make before being taken seriously and putting the Cardinals in playoff position down the stretch.

Yet to summarize what the great Michael Jordan stated upon his return to the NBA:

He's back.

