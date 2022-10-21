Evaluating Cardinals Week 7 Snap Counts vs. Saints

The Arizona Cardinals walked away with a crucial Thursday Night Football victory over the New Orleans Saints, and emotions couldn't have been higher.

Sitting at 2-4 heading into this week, pressure was on everybody from top to bottom to pull out a win against a Saints squad that has suffered much of the same fate.

Kyler Murray and company still have yet to score a first quarter touchdown, the Arizona found the end zone via two interception returns in the second quarter. The Cardinals offense rode that momentum in the second half.

Now at 3-4, the Cardinals will enjoy a few extra days off prior to traveling on the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

While coaches and players go over film, lets take a look at the snap counts from Thursday

Arizona Cardinals Offensive Snap Counts

The Cardinals, missing Rodney Hudson and Justin Pugh, were forced to start Cody Ford in Pugh's spot with Billy Price at center.

Injuries also plagued Arizona's backfield, as James Conner and Darrel Williams were ruled out for TNF.

Eno Benjamin played nearly 3/4 of the snaps, but rookie Keaontay Ingram made the most of his opportunities by scoring his first NFL touchdown on Thursday night.

DeAndre Hopkins, back from his six-game suspension, played all but five offensive snaps and looked like he hadn't missed a beat offensively. Rondale Moore was right behind Hopkins in snaps played but wasn't able to make an impact. Robbie Anderson played 12 snaps in his Cardinals debut while A.J. Green didn't touch the field.

Unsurprisingly, Zach Ertz paced the tight ends with 80% of snaps played, but it was nice to see extended time from Trey McBride who played over half the plays Arizona ran.

Arizona Cardinals Defensive Snap Counts

Out of the four players who played 100% of the time on defense, Zaven Collins was the lone member who didn't play in the secondary. Isaiah Simmons, who returned an interception for a touchdown, played 75% of plays.

Zach Allen and J.J. Watt paced the defensive line with 60 snaps each, as both have made their impact on the game.

With Dennis Gardeck out, snaps were split between guys such as Victor Dimukeje (32), Cameron Thomas (24) and Myjai Sanders (16) through different packages.

While Byron Murphy played each snap, Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton (both with interceptions) have cemented themselves as CB2 and CB3, respectively.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Keaontay Ingram Talks First NFL TD

A.J. Green Doesn't Appear in Cardinals Win on TNF

Budda Baker Praises Cardinals Defense

Cardinals Report Card: Week 7 Win Over Saints

Kyler Murray's Thoughts After Win vs. Saints

What Went Right/Wrong in Cardinals' Big Win vs Saints

Four Takeaways from Cardinals' 42-34 Win Over Saints