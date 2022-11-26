At this point, it's lose or go home for the Arizona Cardinals.

After a dismal 4-7 start, every game is a playoff game for a team desperately in search of a postseason appearance.

That starts this Sunday with a Los Angeles Chargers team that has underperformed to their own standards. A loss would send an equal sized nail into their coffin.

There's plenty to discuss and dissect on this matchup, but you're not here for some regular-degular stuff. You want bold predictions that probably have no shot of coming close.

Maybe you're bored. Maybe you're looking for reasoning behind a +27000 parlay you pieced together to screenshot and send to the group chat.

Either way, I'm here for you. Lets fire these away.

Three Bold Predictions for Cardinals-Chargers

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is set to return after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.

While Arizona has at times looked more on schedule with Colt McCoy leading the charge, there's no doubting the Cardinals have missed the ability Murray possesses thanks to his ability to take off out of the pocket, improvise on broken plays or just make insane throws across the field.

The Chargers provide a middle of the road defense in essentially every passing category. However, with Nasir Adderley already ruled out and Michael Davis entering Week 12 as questionable, Arizona could be in serious business.

The return of Marquise Brown also bodes well for Murray, who should be close to 100% and ready to roll. Adding him next to DeAndre Hopkins should be quite scary for defensive coordinators moving forward.

Is this the week everything comes together offensively for Arizona? All signs point to a potential big return for Murray through the air.

Just once in the last 22 games (including postseason) has Murray thrown for 300+ yards and three touchdowns. With another key weapon returning and their backs against the wall, Murray accomplishes that feat once again.

Bold prediction: Kyler Murray throws for over 300 yards AND three touchdowns

Austin Ekeler Gashes Cardinals Through Air, Ground

The Cardinals just recently allowed Christian McCaffrey to gain over 100 scrimmage yards, and up next is another heavy hitter in Austin Ekeler, who possesses the ability to go the distance through either ground or air.

He's scored eleven touchdowns in his last seven games played, four of which came as a receiver. He's averaged seven receptions the last four games.

Arizona's defense currently allows 4.6 yards per carry and is just one of seven units to allow 13 touchdowns or more on the ground.

The Cardinals simply can't seem to stop top running backs, and the Chargers may be even more inclined to get the ball to Ekeler considering Mike Williams has already been ruled out and Keenan Allen has been doing Keenan Allen things this season.

The floodgates may again open for Ekeler.

Bold prediction: Austin Ekeler has over 100 scrimmage yards and scores

Scores Galore

Lets be real: Both of these offenses have failed to really get going for a good portion of 2022.

Both teams feature young franchise quarterbacks with star receivers and a very capable running back room. There's no reason for either the Chargers or Cardinals to be middle of the road in points per game.

That can all change on Sunday. Like we previously talked about, both Los Angeles and Arizona feel the pressure of needing a win mounting.

It's time for Murray and Herbert to really let it fly, which could result in quite a show for viewers despite defensive coordinators saying otherwise. There's simply too much firepower on both sides to be disappointing.

In their 21 combined games played thus far, only one game between the Cardinals and Chargers' schedules has seen both teams score 30 points.

That changes Sunday.

Bold prediction: Cardinals and Chargers both score 30+ points

