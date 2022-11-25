The Arizona Cardinals are slim underdogs to the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of their Week 12 meeting.

SI Sportsbook has the Cardinals at just +1.5 point underdogs at State Farm Stadium, arriving close to "pick em" status.

Los Angeles is 7-3 against the spread thus far, as only the Titans and Giants have a better record at this time. They're a perfect 5-0 on the road and have covered in their last three games.

Arizona is just 5-6 against the spread, currently 2-3 as the home team. They've covered just once in their last four games.

The Cardinals have also been underdogs in their last four of five games. Only one spread this season (last week vs. SF) finished larger than six points.

Arizona will get the likes of Kyler Murray back after he practiced fully all week and was taken off the injury report. Marquise Brown is likely to join him too, although he still needs to be activated to the 53-man roster.

As for Los Angeles, they've already ruled out Mike Williams but will again look to have Keenan Allen.

The Cardinals host the Chargers this Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Arizona time.

