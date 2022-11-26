The Arizona Cardinals would love nothing more than to snatch a much needed victory right before their bye week.

Not only would a win keep the Cardinals alive in their hunt for a potential playoff berth, but it would also provide a sense of momentum for Arizona as they head into their off week and gear up for the final stretch of their season.

Next up: The Los Angeles Chargers, a similar team to the Cardinals in terms of talent failing to meet standards expected out of everybody in the facility.

Arizona has already ruled out five players for Sunday: Zach Ertz, D.J. Humphries, Rondale Moore, Byron Murphy Jr. and Charles Washington.

Greg Dortch and Trace McSorley are questionable as well.

The good news? Kyler Murray is off the injury report and good to go after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury.

His good friend from college is expected to be back, too. That's where we'll start.

Three X-Factors for Cardinals-Chargers

Marquise Brown

He's back.

Marquise Brown torched defenses and put up quite the bulk of numbers when DeAndre Hopkins was out of commission. A foot injury has sidelined Brown in recent weeks, but his return is expected to be back on Sunday vs. LA.

What a time for his return, too. With Moore out and Dortch questionable, the Cardinals need every ounce of help at WR. The loss of Ertz means even more targets are available for Brown's taking.

Chargers safety Nasir Adderley is out. Corner Michael Davis is questionable. With Hopkins surely drawing extra attention like usual and the Cardinals not likely to blow Los Angeles out, Brown could be in for a monster day upon his return.

He has the talent. We've seen how vital the connection between Brown-Murray has been.

Now, it's time for Brown to give the Cardinals another offensive boost like he did in the early parts of the season.

Isaiah Simmons

Arizona's Swiss Army Knife in Isaiah Simmons will again be needed on Sunday.

With Byron Murphy out for a third straight week, Simmons is all but set to continue his role as a nickelback in Arizona's secondary while Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton step into larger roles.

Simmons will be key in helping contain Chargers tight end Gerald Everett and running back Austin Ekeler, who provides one of the more lethal abilities as a three-down back in today's game.

With Mike Williams out and Keenan Allen still apparently healing from his own injury, there may be even more of an emphasis to target players Simmons will find himself on often.

The talent and athleticism is there. We've seen Simmons make plays before, and it appears the Cardinals will again rely on his versatility come Sunday.

James Conner

There's no sugarcoating it: James Conner hasn't had a great season.

After being rewarded with a contract over Chase Edmonds, the Cardinals have seen their freshly paid running back miss three games already this season (while being hobbled in others) while averaging just 3.7 yards per carry.

That was actually Conner's average last season. The difference? He played in 15 games and scored 18 total touchdowns.

The regression in finding the end zone was very much expected, but Conner has only flashed the brilliance he displayed last year in the desert.

The good news? That's come recently. Thanks to the release of Eno Benjamin, Conner's workload looks to remain steady moving forward. He's scored three touchdowns in the last two weeks.

There's been plenty of talk about what the Cardinals' offense should look like with majority of major weapons at their disposal. Conner will be relied on to steady Arizona's rushing attack and ensure things remain balanced on the field.

