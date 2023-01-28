Five Outside Options to Fill Cardinals' Void at QB While Kyler Murray Rehabs Torn ACL

The Arizona Cardinals will need somebody to fill the void at quarterback while Kyler Murray recovers from his torn ACL. Here's five potential options to do just that.

The minute that Kyler Murray tore his ACL against the Patriots in Week 14, the Arizona Cardinals' season was over.

The coaching staff wasn’t prepared, the backups didn’t fit the system, and they ended the season on a seven-game losing streak. The Cardinals now have a quarterback who didn’t have his ACL repaired until Jan. 4 and now that leaves even more questions around the 2023 season.

New general manager Monti Ossenfort will be hiring a new head coach any day now and that coach will need a quarterback in his rookie season with the team. If it ends up being Sean Peyton then he most definitely will be looking for someone to scheme around in the interim.

Whether it be in the NFL Draft or via free agency, there are solid one-year loan options out there.

Here are five passers who can fit the mold of being a band-aid while maybe salvaging the season for Kyler Murray to potentially return to in November or December:

Taylor Heinicke, Free Agent

After going 5-3-1 s a starter in 2022, the Washington Commanders decided that wasn’t good enough. They gave the starting job back to Carson Wentz and their season as a result was over after he gave it life. Heinicke is a looming free agent now and he isn’t afraid to prove himself. He could be a fun and legitimate option for the Cardinals as a short-term answer and potentially long-term backup option behind Murray.

Jaren Hall, NFL Draft

Jaren Hall is an older quarterback prospect, 25 years of age, but with age comes wisdom right? Hall will be down in Mobile for the Senior Bowl where his big arm will show it isn’t the result of the elevation he played in while at BYU. He plays with an edge and he never gives up on a game or a play. He also played in the same system that Zach Wilson did and produced similar numbers

Jacoby Brissett, Free Agent

While perhaps not a realistic option, he is probably the best. Brissett just played hero ball in Cleveland while they waited for Deshaun Watson to return from suspension. He won’t want to do tat again as it is likely he earned a starting chance somewhere. He, like Heinicki, can make this offense fun and give it new life while Murray is on the mend and potentially keep their season alive in the process.

Tyson Bagent, NFL Draft

In what would be more of a long-term play, Bagent would probably not start right away either but could be an extended insurance policy. The Division II passer from Shepard, West Virginia will also be down in Mobile during the Senior Bowl and would be a great day-three option in the draft as he will be a project. Him in a quarterback room with Colt McCoy would be perfect and if things get really bad, well then break the glass and throw him in.

Baker Mayfield, Free Agent

Cardinals fans, this is a fun option and an exciting one while Kyler Murray is out. Mayfield was once teammates with Murray at Oklahoma as well as the quarterback for Marquise Brown. He would have an instant connection, he is a gamer in the sense you want to hear, and he isn’t afraid of a challenge. Mayfield makes the most sense on so many levels for the Cardinals as a band-aid for the 2023 season.

