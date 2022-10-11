Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore has played in the last two games after dealing with a hamstring injury at the beginning of the season.

His debut in Carolina wasn't all that inspiring, catching three receptions for 11 yards and a memorable fourth-down handoff that was blown up immediately by Brian Burns.

Last week against the Eagles proved to be more fruitful, reeling in seven receptions for 68 yards despite negative seven rushing yards on two attempts.

While Kliff Kingsbury and company still figure out the best way to utilize Moore (they know speed works down the field too, right?), Pro Football Focus says this is the time to add him to your lineups in fantasy football:

PFF Says Add Rondale Moore in Week 6

"The Cardinals were the healthiest they’ve been at wide receiver all season, which meant Greg Dortch barely played and Moore could play the role we all expected," said Nathan Jahnke, who dove into the following points on why you should grab the Purdue product:

Moore played more offensive snaps than A.J. Green in 12 personnel, with an eight-to-five lead.

Moore returned to his usual slot receiver role while Green played the majority of 11 personnel snaps out wide.

When Green needed a break, it was Andre Baccellia taking his spot out wide, rather than Moore going out wide and Dortch playing in the slot like last week.

Dortch can be safely dropped in all formats.

This was also a good sign that Moore will remain third on the depth chart even when DeAndre Hopkins returns and play all the time in 11 personnel.

Moore caught seven passes for 68 yards and ran the ball twice.

Arizona cut backup tight end Maxx Williams this past week, which led to fewer two-tight end sets. This is also good news for Moore.

This game was exactly the kind of usage fantasy managers were hoping for this season, but it just came a month into the season due to injuries.

PFF also provided the following graphic on his percentage of offensive snaps dating back to last season:

There's been a very clear effort to get Moore the ball, and this may be the best week to plug him into lineups with DeAndre Hopkins ready to return after Week 6 concludes.

Moore is rostered in just 19.7% of fantasy football leagues on ESPN.

