You are what your record says you are, and for the Arizona Cardinals, they are 2-3.

The Cardinals nearly emerged victorious against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, but ultimately fell short in 20-17 fashion.

Arizona, now on to Seattle, has quite the amount of problems to figure out on both sides of the ball.

Yet despite the loss, Bleacher Report dropped the Cardinals just one spot from last week's placement. Here's what B/R offered on Arizona heading into Week 6:

Cardinals Drop One Spot in B/R Week 6 Power Rankings

"The Arizona Cardinals gave the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles all they could handle Sunday. Were it not for a missed field goal by a replacement kicker, Arizona would have headed to overtime for the second time this season.

"But almost doesn't count. And while the Cardinals are just one game out of first place in the surprisingly mediocre NFC West, they have to figure out why they can't get in gear early.

"Sunday's loss marked the first time in seven games dating back to last year that Arizona has gotten a first down on its first series of a game. The Cardinals fell behind the Eagles 14-0 and never led. Arizona has been outscored 80-26 in the first half.

"Five first-half points per game won't get it done, folks.

"Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray told reporters that the team badly needs to improve in that aspect. But he also expressed confidence that would happen.

"'We've got a lot of season left,' Murray said. 'We've got a great team, great locker room. I am confident in everybody in that locker room. We've got to get it together. Right now, we're not playing complementary football.'

"Actually, a little panic might do this team some good—anything to up the sense of urgency."

