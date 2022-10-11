Skip to main content

Cardinals Projected to Land No. 19 Pick by ESPN FPI

The Cardinals are projected to pick in the bottom half of the draft by ESPN's FPI.

The Arizona Cardinals are 2-3 through five weeks of football, and two different views have emerged on the rest of the season.

One train of thought is optimistic, as Arizona has endured tough teams such as Los Angeles (Rams), Kansas City and Philadelphia in their losses. The team will soon gain DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension and hopefully will get healthier in that process. 

The other line of thinking isn't as bright. The Cardinals have struggled out of the gate in each week played, and no signs of a serious turnaround have came yet. As long as Kliff Kingsbury is running the show, Arizona can't reach their potential. 

Then, you have the reality: The Cardinals are simply a middle of the road team at this moment, with potential to lean either way moving forward. 

ESPN's Football Power Index backs that line of thinking most, projecting the Cardinals to pick at No. 19 in their latest 2023 NFL Draft projections.

Kyler Murray

19. Arizona Cardinals (2-3)

Average draft position: 17.8

FPI chance to earn top-five pick: 3.1%

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 14.5%

They fall right behind Jacksonville at No. 18 and right before the New York Giants at No. 20. 

The Steelers, Lions, and Panthers round out the top three at this moment in time. 

The Cardinals have managed to handle business against lower teams such as Carolina (No. 3) and Las Vegas (No. 15) while falling to top teams such as Kansas City (No. 30) and Philadelphia (No. 29).

