Cardinals Re-Sign Maxx Williams to Practice Squad

Arizona Cardinals fans were outraged when the team announced they released tight end Maxx Williams last week.

The hope was to get Williams back on the practice squad, and perhaps for the first time all season, hope worked out in their favor.

The Cardinals announced Monday they would be re-signing Maxx Williams back to their practice squad while releasing WR C.J. Board in the process.

Prior to his release, Williams had been with Arizona since 2019, joining them from the Baltimore Ravens. He was Baltimore's second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Through 34 games with the Cardinals, Williams caught 39 passes for 497 yards and three touchdowns.

After his ACL injury last season, Arizona traded for Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz. Williams would sign a one-year deal with the Cardinals in the offseason before they drafted Trey McBride in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Williams hasn't registered a single reception to his name thus far.

In Week 5, Zach Ertz (64 snaps, 93% of plays), Trey McBride (17, 25%) and Stephen Anderson (1, 1%) all featured in the loss to Philadelphia.

Williams is back in Arizona, where many believe he belongs. Teammates, coaches and fans love the vibrant presence he brings to the team.

