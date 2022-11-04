Skip to main content

James Conner, D.J. Humphries Will be Game-Time Decisions

Arizona Cardinals James Conner and D.J. Humphries will be game-time decisions against the Seattle Seahawks, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The Arizona Cardinals could potentially see the return of two valuable players on the offense side of the ball.

When reporters met with head head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Friday, he confirmed left tackle D.J. Humphries and running back James Conner would be game-time decisions against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9. 

Humphries missed his first game of the season in Week 8 with a back injury, supplemented by Josh Jones. His play has been a large reason why the Cardinals' offensive line have had success in protecting Kyler Murray. He's been working off to the side during the open portions of practice. 

Conner has missed the last three weeks with a ribs injury, but was spotted at practice all days this week. If he can't go, it's expected Eno Benjamin again replaces him as Arizona's RB1. Darrel Williams was just placed on injured reserve, so Keaontay Ingram may see some extra work as a result. 

Kingsbury also said "it doesn't look great" in terms of the health of LB Dennis Gardeck, who is dealing with an ankle injury. He was present all three days of practice. 

The Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in hopes of avenging a 19-9 loss in Week 6.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Justin Pugh Nominated as Cardinals' Salute to Service Award Player

Report: Cardinals Shopped A.J. Green at Trade Deadline

Cardinals Thursday Injury Report Shows No Changes

DeAndre Hopkins is Arizona's Highest Graded Player via PFF

What Arizona's New Additions Bring to Cardinals

Cardinals Offered Slim Chances to Make Playoffs

Fantasy: Start Kyler Murray, Zach Ertz in Week 9

Kyler Murray Still Confident in Cardinals Offense

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh (67) against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Justin Pugh Announced as Salute to Service Award Nominee

By Donnie Druin
A.J. Green
Analysis

Cardinals Reportedly Made A.J. Green Available at Trade Deadline

By Donnie Druin
Gardeck
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Thursday Injury Report Shows no Changes in Status

By Donnie Druin
DeAndre Hopkins
Analysis

DeAndre Hopkins is Cardinals' Highest Graded Player on PFF

By Donnie Druin
USATSI_19257080
Analysis

What Arizona Cardinals are Getting with Kamu Grugier-Hill and Trysten Hill

By Richie Bradshaw
Kliff Kingsbury
Analysis

Cardinals Offered Slim Playoff Chances Heading Into Week 9

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray
Analysis

Fantasy: Start Cardinals Kyler Murray, Zach Ertz in Week 9

By Donnie Druin
Kyler
Analysis

Kyler Murray Still Confident in Cardinals Offense

By Donnie Druin