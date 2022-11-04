Cardinals Reportedly Made A.J. Green Available at Trade Deadline

The Arizona Cardinals sat on the sidelines during the league's trade deadline on Tuesday, failing to join in any of the action on what was the most entertaining day of the regular season thus far.

Some rumors involving Bradley Chubb and Chase Claypool came to fruition, while the likes of Brandin Cooks and Cam Akers are still with their respective teams.

Cardinals WR A.J. Green was one name to keep an eye out for, as his role in Arizona's offense has slowly diminished over time. The former Pro Bowl receiver now has a minimal impact at best in a room that will eventually feature DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore and Robbie Anderson among others.

Rumors floated around on Green's availability to other teams, but nothing materialized, putting some doubt around whether the Cardinals actually shopped him around.

However, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler confirmed Green was on the market by saying, "I was hearing from teams that the Arizona Cardinals made A.J. Green available, and he could be the odd man out in that offense."

In our trade deadline predictions, All Cardinals mocked a trade involving the Green Bay Packers that sent Green their way for a seventh-round pick that could turn into a sixth. ESPN's Dan Graziano also linked the Packers to Green as well.

Thus far, Green has ten receptions for 23 yards, pinning him eighth on the team in both categories. He signed a one-year deal last offseason to return to Arizona and will be 35-years-old heading into next offseason.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Cardinals Thursday Injury Report Shows No Changes

DeAndre Hopkins is Arizona's Highest Graded Player via PFF

What Arizona's New Additions Bring to Cardinals

Cardinals Offered Slim Chances to Make Playoffs

Fantasy: Start Kyler Murray, Zach Ertz in Week 9

Kyler Murray Still Confident in Cardinals Offense