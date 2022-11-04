Cardinals: Three Storylines to Follow vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals are 3-5 and sitting in last place in the NFC West. Arizona will be starting a make-or-break stretch on Sunday when they face the first place 5-3 Seattle Seahawks in Week 9.

Starting with Sunday's game, the Cardinals will play three division opponents in a row. The Cardinals already have a head-to-head loss to the Seahawks from Week 6 and a loss in Week 9 would give them an 0-3 record vs. the NFC West.

Arizona has looked better offensively in their last two games, but they'll need a well-rounded performance against a Seahawks team that all of a sudden looks to be up-to-the-task in the defensive department.

A loss in Week 9 and the Cardinals fall to 3-6, which would give plenty of material during their debut in HBO's Hard Knocks next Wednesday.

But one win and they're just one game behind the division leader.

Here are three Cardinals storylines to watch as the action unfolds at State Farm Stadium:

Stop the Run

Arizona's rushing defense has given up 881 yards on the ground through eight games, which is 13th in the NFL.

However, the Cardinals had a tough time stopping the run against the Minnesota Vikings last week. Dalvin Cook rushed 16 times for 105 yards and a touchdown. Backup Alexander Mattison ran five times for 40 yards and a touchdown. Even Kirk Cousins had a 17-yard rushing touchdown.

Seattle has rookie sensation Kenneth Walker III in their backfield. It'll be a tough task stopping the shifty back who's had 403 yards in his last four games.

Arizona did not allow more than 139 yards on the ground through the team's first seven games. If they can manage to limit Walker's flow in the offense, that could force Geno Smith to beat them through the air.

Smith has played extremely well so far in 2022, but Arizona would prefer to keep the veteran quarterback on his toes. The Cardinals sacked Smith five times and limited him to 6.3 yards per pass attempt in their Week 6 meeting.

Will D-Hop Continue Torrid Pace?

There's a reason why the Cardinals have looked better in the team's last two games. Two words — DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins has returned since being suspended for the first six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. In two games, Hopkins has caught 22 catches on 27 targets for 262 yards.

The return of Hopkins has been huge for Kyler Murray, despite losing Marquise Brown for the foreseeable future to injury.

Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen will have the challenge of trying to stop the Murray-to-Hopkins connection. At the same time, Woolen looks to be imposing as well. He's tied for the NFL lead with four interceptions and has nabbed 19 tackles and two forced fumbles over his last five games.

Look for the Cardinals to continue utilizing Hopkins all over the field in Week 9 as the veteran receiver has been placed on both the left and right sides as well as in the slot.

Can the Cardinals Begin & Finish With a Lead?

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters this week that the team has trailed in 91% of the season through 8 weeks.

Above all else, the Cardinals have yet to score a single touchdown in the first quarter in any of their games so far.

The discussion of slow starts pertaining to the Cardinals is beating a dead horse. But the Cardinals could make an attempt to go back to last year's type of football that saw them make the playoffs.

There's a chance Arizona gets back James Conner, who hasn't played since Week 5 due to injury. The Cardinals re-signed Conner to a three-year deal after he totaled 18 touchdowns in 2021.

Kingsbury should also utilize Zach Ertz as well as Rondale Moore, who caught seven receptions for 92 receiving yards and a touchdown last week.

Negative plays have been too common for Arizona this season. Last week, the Cardinals suffered nine penalties and Murray was sacked five times.

Seattle's defense has shown strides recently so Arizona will have to show unpredictability — and that has to start from beginning to end.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

James Conner, D.J. Humphries Will be Game-Time Decisions

Justin Pugh Nominated as Cardinals' Salute to Service Award Player

Report: Cardinals Shopped A.J. Green at Trade Deadline

Cardinals Thursday Injury Report Shows No Changes

DeAndre Hopkins is Arizona's Highest Graded Player via PFF

What Arizona's New Additions Bring to Cardinals

Cardinals Offered Slim Chances to Make Playoffs

Fantasy: Start Kyler Murray, Zach Ertz in Week 9